Here's A Picture Of The Pope Firing Off His First Tweet From His Tablet

Pope Benedict XVI fired off his first tweet this morning.



The AP has more details:

In perhaps the most drawn out Twitter launch ever, the 85-year-old Benedict pushed the button on a tablet brought to him at the end of his general audience after the equivalent of a papal drum roll by an announcer who intoned: “And now the pope will tweet!”

Here’s The AP’s photo of the Pope tweeting:

Photo: AP

