Photo: Plane Scare Causes Panic In The Streets

Do you think that today’s boneheaded (if not felonious) plane stunt was just a harmless event? Try telling that to the people who panicked and ran for their lives. A reader sends us a couple of pictures, including this one on the bottom taken out of the high floor of an office building. In case you can’t tell — there’s some weird glare going on, that’s a bunch of people gathered on the street.

The other is what the plane looked like outside of a high-story window.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.