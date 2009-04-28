Photo: Plane Scare Causes Panic In The Streets

Joe Weisenthal
Do you think that today’s boneheaded (if not felonious) plane stunt was just a harmless event? Try telling that to the people who panicked and ran for their lives. A reader sends us a couple of pictures, including this one on the bottom taken out of the high floor of an office building. In case you can’t tell — there’s some weird glare going on, that’s a bunch of people gathered on the street.

The other is what the plane looked like outside of a high-story window.

 

