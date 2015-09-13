A rare photo of one of history's wealthiest drug lords posing in front of the White House

Standing in front of the White House with his son in this 1981 photo is infamous Medellín cartel boss Pablo Escobar, also known as the “king of cocaine,” one of thewealthiest drug lords in history.

The photograph, taken by Escobar’s wife, Maria Victoria, appeared in a 2010 HBO documentary “Sins of My Father,” which tells the story of the drug kingpin’s life through the eyes of his only son, Juan Pablo Escobar, who has since changed his name to Sebastian Marroquin.

At the height of his power, Escobar brought in an estimated $US420 million a week

in revenue, supplied 80% of the world’s cocaine, and

smuggled 15 tons of cocaine into the US per day.

