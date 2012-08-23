Check Out Oregon Football's Sleek New Nike Uniforms

Oregon football will be adding more possibilities to its endless array of uniforms in 2012.



Here’s what they’ll look like:

Black duck wings on a yellow jersey

Photo: Facebook

Are those copper-coloured numbers?

Photo: Facebook

Close up of the mustard-coloured pants

Photo: Facebook

Full view of black/yellow/grey combo

Photo: Facebook

