Seeing These Pictures Makes Us Think The Olympic Opening Ceremony Is Going To Be A Very Strange Spectacle

Sean Gregory of TIME magazine tweeted an image that has us kind of scratching our heads as we await Friday’s Olympic opening ceremony.



We’ve heard about all the farm animals expected to take part in the festivities as well as the wheat hoarding, but this is actual proof of the interesting show London has in store for us.

Here’s Gregory’s tweet and accompanying photo:

Opening ceremonies..looks like country fairground..

Photo: @seanmgregory

And this is a wider shot (via Deadspin):

Photo: @runnersworld

