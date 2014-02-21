Photo: Here's How WhatsApp Employees Celebrated Their $US19 Billion Acquisition

WhatsApp employees say they aren’t allowed to comment on the $US19 billion Facebook acquisition, but one of them did post an office photo post-acquisition.

Fittingly, bottles of Cristal champagne were popped. The average bottle costs $US200.

Here’s a photo from one of WhatsApp’s first employees, Igor Solomennikov, posted on Instagram (via Gawker’s Nitasha Tiku). Solomennikov joined WhatsApp in February 2009, right when Jan Koum started the company, and is a software engineer.

