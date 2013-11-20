Devastating Photos Shows How A Tornado Ripped Right Through An Illinois Town

Tornadoes killed six people in Illinois and two people in Michigan on Sunday and recovery projects have just begun as about 327,000 homes and businesses in the U.S. Midwest and Ontario, Canada, remain without power as of this morning.

In the town of Washington, Ill. (population: 15,000), as many as 500 homes were damaged in the winds of 166 to 200 miles per hour as a twister traveled straight through the center of the community.

Here’s the aftermath:

REUTERS/Jim Young An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013.

And here’s a closer look at the destruction:

REUTERS/Jim Young An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013.

As you can see, cars were strewn everywhere:

REUTERS/Jim Young An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013.

