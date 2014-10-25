Photo Of The Rock Next To A 7'9" Chinese Basketball Player Shows How Huge Basketball Players Really Are

The Rock is 6’5″. But that’s nothing compared to China’s Sun Ming Ming, a 7’9″ basketball player.

The pair took a photo together while The Rock was in China promoting his movie, Hercules. Ming Ming is one of the tallest basketball players ever. And it shows. He wears size 20 shoes and weighs 370 pounds.

7’9 Sun Ming Ming – one of the tallest players ever. Great dude and a helluva miniature golfer. pic.twitter.com/nfm65uSxAK

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 24, 2014

It’s similar to this photo of Shaq, who is 7’1″, next to his 5’3″ girlfriend.

