The first photo of a baby panda born at the National Zoo on Friday, Aug. 23, was posted on Sunday.

It’s really tiny — just 4.8 ounces — and still pink.

“All signs are that we have a very healthy, active, vibrant cub,” officials said.

They won’t know if the cub is a boy or a girl for two to three weeks.

Any guesses?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.