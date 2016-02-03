Here's what Microsoft's 'last Lumia' handset could look like

The Lumia 650, a rumoured mid-level Microsoft smartphone, will reportedly be the “last Lumia” to come out of Microsoft as sales fell to all-time lows in the three months leading up to January.
An image of the 650 has been leaked by @evleaks, a reliable source of smartphone pictures before they are officially available.
Microsoft Lumia 650 — the last Lumia, it’s been said — press shot. pic.twitter.com/n4HdOAYOMK
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 3, 2016
The 650 is a mid-range handset, with a 5-inch screen, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage, according to Neowin.
Microsoft sold just 4.5 million Lumia handsets in the three months leading up the January, a sharp decline over the previous year.
The company has reportedly been working on a Surface Phone, which would resemble the Surface tablets. However, it’s unclear when Microsoft would introduce the device or who the target market would be.
The Lumia 650 will cost £199 ($280) in the UK, according to a mobile carrier that erroneously posted the details of the phone.
Business Insider has reached out to Microsoft to ask about the leak.
NOW WATCH: How to find Netflix’s secret categories
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.