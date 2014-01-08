The Fragility Of Syria In One Heartbreaking Photo

Bassam Khabieh of Reuters has taken a particularly startling series of photos capturing the aftermath of an airstrike by the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the rebel-held Damascus suburb of Duma.

This one encapsulates the vulnerability of civilians as their president bombs them in their homes. Other first responders can’t help but watch the man rescue a baby who was just baptized by rubble:

Bassam Khabieh/Reuters A man carries a baby who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus January 7, 2014.

Duma, nine miles northwest of Damascus, is the largest patch of rebel-held ground near the capital. The suburb of about 200,000 has been bombed almost every day since mid-October 2011.

One of the Khabieh’s photos is on the cover of today’s New York Times:

This perspective informs the helplessness of civilians facing the wrath of Assad’s warplanes.

REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh People inspect a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus January 7, 2014.

Basically, they can be buried at any moment.

REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh A man helps to pull a person out from under rubble at a site hit by what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus January 7, 2014.

No one is more defenseless than Syrian newborns.

REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh Men hold up a baby saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus January 7, 2014.

