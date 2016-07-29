Here's what the new Superman will look like on CW's 'Supergirl'

Warner Bros. TV/The CW Melissa Benoist and Tyler Hoechlin on The CW’s ‘Supergirl.’

Finally. Superman flies into The CW’s “Supergirl” next season and the network just released the first photo of The Man of Steel.

Formerly a star of MTV’s “Teen Wolf,” Tyler Hoechlin dons the famous “S” and cape as Supergirl’s (Melissa Benoist) cousin, the reporter Clark Kent.

He’ll appear at the beginning of the season this fall.

Previously, the show’s producers said it would take a long while before Superman appeared on the series. On season one, he had only been shown with his face hidden or chatting with his cousin via text.

See the photo below:

Supergirl isn’t the only new hero coming to The CW this fall. @TylerL_Hoechlin is joining her as Superman! pic.twitter.com/NgLKg3wjiz

— Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) July 28, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.