This Photo Perfectly Captures The Celebration In The West Village After DOMA Was Struck Down

A huge crowd gathered near the Stonewall Inn in the West Village yesterday after the Supreme Court struck down the defence of Marriage Act, the federal law that deprived gay couples federal marriage benefits.



The bar, at the intersection of Christopher Street and Seventh Avenue, was the site of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, which sparked the gay rights movement in America.

Early in the day, crowds listened to speakers including Edith “Edie” Windsor, the 83-year-0ld who brought the federal case against DOMA. The celebrations lasted late into the night, with people cheering and drinking champagne on a closed-off section of the street. Around 11:30, a giant puppet version of Lady Justice, complete with scales and blindfold, made an appearance outside the bar.

