Photo Of Steve Jobs Toasting With Obama At Last Night's Big Tech Dinner

Here’s another photo from last night’s Obama dinner with all the major tech CEOs raising a glass.



We get to see the back of Steve Jobs’ head. He seems okayish here, a little thin, but we can’t tell much really. There’s been heightened concern about Jobs since the Enquirer ran photos of him looking very thin.

Beyond that, as others have noted it’s neat to see the seating arrangement. Obama is flanked by Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg.

Photo: Flickr/White House

