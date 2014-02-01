This Is A Great Photo Of Rob Ford Being Tickled

Michael Kelley

We thought we had found the quintessential Rob Ford photo, but times have changed.

The disgraced Toronto mayor is no longer having a meltdown, and has settled into his role as the public official who admitted to smoking crack and tends to get drunk and rant.

Nevertheless, as of November Ford had a higher approval rating than Barack Obama. And the photo below — showing Toronto’s Chief Budget Officer Councilor Frank Di Giorgio tickling Ford during a budget meeting at City Hall — may indicate why.

Despite his faults, many people still find Ford fun and cuddly in a Tommy Boy sort of way.

Rob FordREUTERS/Aaron HarrisToronto’s Chief Budget Officer Councilor Frank Di Giorgio (L) shares a moment with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford during a budget meeting at City Hall in Toronto, January 30, 2014.

