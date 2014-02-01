This Is A Great Photo Of Rob Ford Being Tickled

We thought we had found the quintessential Rob Ford photo, but times have changed.

The disgraced Toronto mayor is no longer having a meltdown, and has settled into his role as the public official who admitted to smoking crack and tends to get drunk and rant.

Nevertheless, as of November Ford had a higher approval rating than Barack Obama. And the photo below — showing Toronto’s Chief Budget Officer Councilor Frank Di Giorgio tickling Ford during a budget meeting at City Hall — may indicate why.

Despite his faults, many people still find Ford fun and cuddly in a Tommy Boy sort of way.

REUTERS/Aaron Harris Toronto’s Chief Budget Officer Councilor Frank Di Giorgio (L) shares a moment with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford during a budget meeting at City Hall in Toronto, January 30, 2014.

