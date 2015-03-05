Here is a photo President Clinton took with America's most famous intern at the start of their sexual affair

The White House/AP Official White House photo taken Nov. 17, 1995 from page 3179 of Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr’s report on President Clinton, showing President Clinton and Monica Lewinsky at the White House.

This photo of President Bill Clinton and America’s most infamous intern soared to the front page of Reddit earlier this week.

It was taken nearly 20 years ago after Lewinsky walked into the White House to begin her political career for then-Chief of Staff Leon Panetta and the leader of the free world.

Less than four months later, in November 1995, 21-year-old Monica Lewinsky entered into a consensual sexual relationship with President Bill Clinton. Amid the affair, President Clinton posed for a photo with Lewinsky outside of the Oval Office.

The scandalous affair continues to literally shadow America’s 42nd president and his wife’s potential 2016 White House bid.

This week the scandal made new headlines when an artist claimed a

reference to Lewinsky was included in a portrait of Clinton.

Lewinsky has also been putting herself back into the spotlight and remaking herself as an anti-bullying activist. She began her new life late last year by giving an emotional speech at the Forbes Under 30 Summit and writing for Vanity Fair, and she will give a TED talk later this month. In her speech, she claimed her experience at the center of a scandal that took place just before the millennium made her “patient zero” for cyberbullying.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.