This Ridiculous Photo Shows Why Peyton Manning Is The Best Quarterback In The NFL

A photo of Peyton Manning wearing a helmet while icing his ankle in a cold tub in the training room went viral this week and now the Denver Broncos have explained what the heck is going on.

The explanation, from Grey Caldwell and Stuart Zaas of Denverbroncos.com, shows why Peyton Manning is the best quarterback in the NFL and why the Broncos are 11-2 this season:

Earlier this season, Manning and tight end Julius Thomas found themselves in the training room instead of practice on a Wednesday. Not wanting to miss out on mental reps, Manning took matters into his own hands. With his injured ankle in the cold tub, the quarterback kept his helmet on to listen to the play calls from Offensive Coordinator Adam Gase, who was on the practice field. Simultaneously, he watched game tape on his iPad.

