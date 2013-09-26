Here's Some Close-Up Photos Of That Island That Emerged After A Huge Earthquake

Tuesday, following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake, there were reports that a small island had emerged off the coast of Gwadar, Pakistan.

Despite initial scepticism from some quarters, the evidence seems to suggest it’s real.

The Gwadar local government office released this close-up image of the island today:

And this photograph actually taken on the island:

