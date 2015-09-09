Here's the first photo of Matt Damon returning to the Jason Bourne franchise

“BOURNE is back!”

That’s what producer Frank Marshall proclaimed in his tweet from the set of the new untitled Jason Bourne movie that will mark the return of the original Bourne, Matt Damon.

First day of principal photography complete and happy to report, BOURNE is back! #Bourne2016 pic.twitter.com/ncIILnGKWr

— Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) September 8, 2015

Damon hasn’t played Bourne since 2007’s “The Bourne Ultimatum,” but it looks like from Marshall’s pic he’s ready to get back into it.

In 2012 Jeremy Renner took the reigns of the franchise with “The Bourne Legacy.“

The film did around the $US250 million worldwide mark three of the four previous films have grossed (“Ultimatum” was the biggest, grossing over $US440 million worldwide).

But with Damon back as Bourne, look for that number to rise.

The film is slated to be released next summer.

