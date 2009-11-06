PHOTO OF MALIK NADAL HASAN

There very little official information about Malik Nadal Husan, the alleged gunman in the Fort Hood shooting.



It’s not even clear how exactly his name is spelled. We’ve seen news reports referring to him as Malik Nadal Husan, Malik Nidal Husan, Malik Nadal Hussan, Malik Nidal Hussan, Nidal Malik Husan, and Nidal Malik Hussan.

“Virginia state medical licensing records list a Nidal Malik Hasan as a psychiatrist for the Army Medical Corps, with his primary practice at Darnall Army Medical centre at Fort Hood,” McClatchy reports. “The phone number listed for him in the Virginia records, which carried a Maryland area code, was unanswered.”

McClatchy reports:

According to the records, Hasan completed a residency in psychiatry at Walter Reed Army Medical centre in Washington, D.C. in 2007 and additional training in disaster and preventive psychiatry at Uniformed Services University Of the Health Sciences F. Edward Herbert School of Medicine, Bethesda, Md.. At least 12 people were killed and 31 wounded in a shooting at Fort Hood Army Base near Killeen, Texas, when at least one gunmen opened fire on soldiers who were making their final deployment preparations.

At the centre for Traumatic Studies we found this profile.

Nidal Hasan, M.D., M.P.H.

Fellow, Disaster and Preventive Psychiatry

Department of Psychiatry

F.Edward Hebert School of Medicine

Uniformed Services University of the Health Scienc

