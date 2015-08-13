This photographer got a rare shot of lightning and a rainbow at the same time and it's going viral

Madison Malone Kircher

On Sunday, Arizona-based photographer Greg McCown shared a picture capturing a lightning strike and a rainbow in the same shot on Facebook — and now people can’t stop sharing it. 

“Finally! After years of trying I finally got my lightning and rainbow picture,” writes McCown in the photo’s caption. 

Here’s a look at McCown’s photograph.

McCown’s said he “was just trying to find a foreground without telephone poles or other junk in the way,” when the meteorological opportunity presented itself. 

“Found it just in time as this was the last bolt to strike before the storm dissipated into nothing,” he wrote on Facebook, where the photo has already been liked and shared by over 50,000 people

Twitter users are also excitedly sharing McCown’s photograph. 

 

 You can purchase a copy of the photograph on McCown’s website

