Here's an awkward photo of Kanye West shaking hands with the guy he allegedly attacked

Kanye West has agreed to settle a suit brought by a videographer who alleges the world-famous musician attacked him and tried to wrestle his camera from his hands, and that settlement contains a very interesting provision.

In addition to giving the videographer, Daniel Ramos, an unspecified sum of money, West agreed to apologise, according to the videographer’s lawyer, Gloria Allred, who’s world-famous herself. He also agreed to pose for this unbelievably awkward photo with Ramos:

Ramos sued West in Los Angeles Superior Court for assault, battery, negligence and interference with Danny’s civil rights related to an incident that allegedly happened on July 19, 2013 at LAX Airport. Ramos was with a bunch of other photographers that day when West emerged from the airport.

When Ramos asked West why he wouldn’t speak with him, the suit alleges, the star attacked him without provocation.

“Danny held onto his camera and fell down onto his knees onto the paved footpath with enough force that he sustained injuries to his right hip, was in great pain, and had to be transported in an ambulance to the emergency room,” his lawyer, Allred, said in a statement.

We reached out to United Talent Agency, which represents West, for comment, and we’ll update this post with any response we receive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.