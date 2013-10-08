This Is Such An Embarrassing Picture For America

Thanks to the standoff in Washington DC, President Obama was forced to cancel a visit to East Asian countries, and to note attend of APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation).

Wonkblog and others noticed this incredibly embarrassing picture of all the world leaders standing on a stage at the meeting, and the US only being represented by John Kerry, who was forced to stand in the back row, and far off to the side (since he’s not a head of state, presumably).

Putin, obviously, is loving the prominence.

