Joseph Andrew Stack

Photo: CBS

Here’s the first photo of Joe Stack to hit the web, via CBS News, who says it has confirmed this is him.He was a bassist in the band Billy Eli.



Pam Parker, the manager of Billy Eli told CBS News, “Clearly there was crazy in him but it must have been way in the back of his head,” he said. “It wasn’t who Joe was.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.