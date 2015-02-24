A hilarious photo of Patricia Arquette and Jared Leto from the Oscars is going viral

During Sunday night’s Oscars, after being announced as Best Supporting Actress for her work in Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood,” Patricia Arquette recieved whoops and cheers from the audience after focusing on wage equality in her acceptance speech.

Jared Leto, with his long, flowing locks, announced Arquette as the winner, and proceeded to stand behind Arquette as she made the speech.

“To every woman who gave birth to every tax payer and citizen of this nation, we have fought for everybody else’s equal rights. It’s our time to have wage equality once and for all, and equal rights for women in the United States of America,” Arquette said.

Then, this tweet was sent by an NYU student named Tim Lyzen:

Rare photo of Jesus blessing Patricia Arquette during her acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/C4nr8Pp9Az

— Tim Lyzen (@TLyzen) February 23, 2015

It’s been retweeted over 10,000 times.

Leto, who has caught flack for his biblical-esque style, is hard to take seriously in this photo.

Arquette recieved a standing ovation for her remarks on women in the workplace from celebrities like Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lopez:

Is Lyzen, an unsuspecting Twitter user with 674 followers, a comedy guy? It seems he’s taking his award for best Tweet of the night in stride.

@ergeekgoddess why thank you. I’ve been blessed with the ability to be somewhat funny 1 night of the year. T-minus 365 days till the next!

— Tim Lyzen (@TLyzen) February 23, 2015

