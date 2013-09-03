This Building In London Is Actually Melting Cars With Its Reflection. Here's The Pics That Prove It

The big story today is about a new development in London’s financial district dubbed The Walkie Talkie due to its unusual shape.

The combination of its shape (which is curved), its placement, and its height has apparently created a tremendously intense reflection and beam of light that creates extraordinary heat on a nearby block, and one Jaguar owner says his car literally suffered melting damage from having been parked in that spot.

The news was first broken by Jim Waterson at City AM.

Anyway, a photo of the car has been revealed by the BBC, which tweeted out a photo of a clearly warped Jaguar.

A London skyscraper is blamed for reflecting light which melted parts of a nearby car: http://t.co/EbJUqc4wUg pic.twitter.com/sPijHkIoEw

— BBC London Newsroom (@BBCLondonNews) September 2, 2013

BBC reports:

In a joint statement, developers Land Securities and Canary Wharf said: “We are aware of concerns regarding the light reflecting from 20 Fenchurch Street and are looking into the matter. “As a precautionary measure, the City of London has agreed to suspend three parking bays in the area which may be affected while we investigate the situation further.” Mr Lindsay said the developers had apologised and agreed to sort out the £946 repair costs.

Meanwhile, an Instagram user has found a great shot showing just how white hot the spot on the street seems to get.

