This Is What The IPhone 6's Screen Will Look Like, According To A Leaked Photo

A leaked image of what is supposedly the screen of an iPhone 6 screen has been posted to Chinese social network Weibo.

Benjamin Mayo at 9to5Mac picked up on the image, which compares the current iPhone size to the supposed new, big screen iPhone size.

As with any of this stuff, take it with a grain of salt. It may not be the actual screen. That said, there’s not much Apple has done to change the look of the front panel over the years, so it’s not too far fetched to think this could be it.

You can get a sense in this photo of how much bigger the screen on the new iPhone will be compared to the current phone:

