See The Bloody Photo Of This Hollywood Banker After Alleged LAPD Beating

Brian Mulligan of Deutsche Bank is seeking $50M in damages after allegedly being beaten by LAPD officers.

Earlier this month, Brian Mulligan—vice chairman and managing director of Deutsche Bank’s Los Angeles media practice— filed a claim accusing LAPD officers of beating him without probable cause after a confrontation with police in which he was arrested in May.After Mulligan, 52, was forcibly subdued in the early morning hours by LAPD after trying to enter moving vehicles and then charging officers who approached him, Mulligan alleges that officers beat him.



As a result, Mulligan says he sustained a broken shoulder blade, 15 nasal fractures, facial scars, difficulty smelling and breathing, and damages of as much as $50 million, his attorney, J. Michael Flanagan, told Bloomberg in an interview.

And now TMZ has gotten hold of a photo of Mulligan supposedly after the police beating:

“Although the LAPD claims officers beat and arrested Mulligan after he became violent and threatening,” according to TMZ, “Prosecutors declined to file charges. Our sources say prosecutors believe the photos are ‘clear evidence of excessive force.'”

Mulligan’s lawyer J. Michael Flanagan insist the Hollywood banker was not under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest, and was even described as “calm, lucid, and cooperative” by LAPD later that night.

Mulligan’s lawyer refuses to say why his client had $5,000 in cash on his person at the time of his arrest, but tells TMZ “Mulligan had committed no violations of law and was not arrested. No drugs were found during a search of his person or his vehicle, and the officers found absolutely no evidence of drug use by Mulligan.”

