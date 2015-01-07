Here's The $974,790,317.77 Check That Harold Hamm's Ex-Wife Just Turned Down

Here’s a copy of the hand-written check fo $US974,790,317.77 that Sue Ann Arnall, the ex-wife of oil magnate Harold Hamm, rejected because she’s appealing for more money, via @CNBC.
Note that he didn’t fill in the space for what the check is for.
Harold Hamm’s ex-wife has rejected a $US974,790,317.77 hand-written divorce check. http://t.co/aPJb3pqY62 pic.twitter.com/TMvfXgY7q1
— CNBC (@CNBC) January 6, 2015
They were married for 26 years. They divorced in November.
Hamm has an estimated networth of $US7.8 billion, according to Forbes real-time calculations.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.