Here's The $974,790,317.77 Check That Harold Hamm's Ex-Wife Just Turned Down

Here’s a copy of the hand-written check fo $US974,790,317.77 that Sue Ann Arnall, the ex-wife of oil magnate Harold Hamm, rejected because she’s appealing for more money, via @CNBC.

Note that he didn’t fill in the space for what the check is for.

They were married for 26 years. They divorced in November.

Hamm has an estimated networth of $US7.8 billion, according to Forbes real-time calculations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.