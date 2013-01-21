An Awesome Photo Of Google Founder Sergey Brin Riding The New York Subway Wearing Google Glasses And A Beanie Hat

Here’s an awesome photo of Google founder Sergey Brin on the New York City subway wearing Google Glass(es) and a beanie hat.



The photo was taken by Noah Zerkin, who describes himself as a “wearable computing and augmented reality enthusiast and hardware prototyper.” He builds stuff at Supertou.ch Group.

Nick Bilton of the New York Times remarks that Sergey looks “like an assassin.”

Maybe so. But certainly looks cool! And wouldn’t you love to know what his glasses are telling him about you.

Photo: Noah Zerkin

