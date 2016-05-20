This picture of a floating basketball player is 100% real

Illinois high school basketball player Walker Stillman is athletic, but he’s not supernaturally athletic. When a photo of Stillman seeming to float in midair with a calm expression on his face during a game went viral, people assumed it was photoshopped.
Instead, Liz Brunson — a local photographer who took the picture — provided a lesson in perfect timing.
Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Ben Nigh
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.