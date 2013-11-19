Incredible Photo Of A Figure Skater Looking Perfectly Calm While Twirling In The Air

This photo by Gonzalo Fuentes of Reuters shows French figure skating duo Vanessa James and Morgan Ciprès performing at the ISU Bompard Trophy event at Bercy in Paris on Sunday.

James, while balancing her body on her partners head, points to the side with an incredibly poised look on her face as she twirls in the air.

As can be seen by past performances by the French national champions, the skaters are always moving during their routines. So a moment imbued with that kind of stillness is pretty neat.

Check it out:

REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France perform at the gala exhibition during ISU Bompard Trophy event at Bercy in Paris, November 17, 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.