Surreal Images Of Train Crash In Columbus, Ohio

A 98-car train derailed in Columbus, Ohio, early this morning, causing a massive explosion, Theodore Decker at The Columbus Dispatch reports. At least two people suffered minor injuries.



This AP photo showing residents watching the flames shoot up from the freight looks like a scene out of a sci-fi movie:

Photo: AP Images

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday when 11 cars, some carrying ethanol, ran off the tracks just blocks from a residential neighbourhood, the AP reports.

A photographer who rushed to the scene told the news wire that he saw flames spewing in the air as high 30 feet.

People living in a one-mile area of the explosion were evacuated as firefighters worked through the early morning hours to contain the blaze.

Photo: AP Images

Here’s an incredible aerial shot of the wreckage from The Columbus Dispatch:

Photo: The Columbus Dispatch

And more footage:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.