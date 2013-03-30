Here's A Vintage Photo Of The One Time A Concorde Landed Over Maho Beach

“So this one time, I was tanning on the beach when a Concorde flew, like, right over me.”



In 1989, an Air France Concorde made a very special flight to the Caribbean island of St. Maarten/St. Martin. It would be the only time Concorde landed at Princess Juliana International Airport on St. Maarten, but the airport itself hasn’t forgotten. This photo is still on display, just after security, in the terminal at SXM.

Note how almost no one on that beach is holding up a camera to capture the moment, save for possibly the lady and man at far right. These days on Maho Beach, where this photo was shot, even the daily arrival of 757s draw a snap-happy crowd. And let’s not start on the few days a KLM 747 flies in from Amsterdam; you’ll be elbow-to-elbow with a thousand people, their DSLRs at the ready, for that earth-rumbling arrival.

If only this image was a Vine; we’d give anything to hear this Concorde’s low landing over the beach.

SXM via Jaunted

