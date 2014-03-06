China's Big Increase In Military Spending Is A Great Reason To Check Out This Photo Of A Soldier Jumping Through Fire

This photo, first published by China Daily, shows a frontier soldier from the People’s Liberation Army jumping through a ring of fire as part of training in Heihe, which is in the northeast corner of China.

China recently just announced a by 12.2 % in military spending, its biggest rise in three years. The boost worries Japan, which is embroiled in a territorial rift with Beijing in the East China Seas.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang responded to Japan by saying that China’s military is not made up of “boy scouts with spears.”

The size of the Chinese army is second only to the U.S., which spends more on its military than the next 10 countries combined.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.