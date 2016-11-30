Devastating photo shows Brazilian soccer players learning about teammates' fatal plane crash

A charter plane carrying 81 people crashed in Colombia Tuesday morning, killing 75 members on board, many of which were players and staff of the Brazilian Chapecoense soccer team.

According to the AFP, two of the six survivors are believed to be members of the the team.

In the aftermath of the crash, a devastating photo was released showing members of the team who were not aboard the plane learning of the crash.

The club was in the midst of a fairytale season, making the Copa Sudamericana finals after joining the top flight of Brazilian teams in 2014. They were set to play Colombia’s Atletico Nacional on Wednesday for the first leg of the finals.

