Devastating photo shows Brazilian soccer players learning about teammates' fatal plane crash

A charter plane carrying 81 people crashed in Colombia Tuesday morning, killing 75 members on board, many of which were players and staff of the Brazilian Chapecoense soccer team.
According to the AFP, two of the six survivors are believed to be members of the the team.
In the aftermath of the crash, a devastating photo was released showing members of the team who were not aboard the plane learning of the crash.
#Chapecoense Los jugadores que no viajaron, conmocionados en el vestuario. Imagen durísima. #FuerzaChapeco. pic.twitter.com/Wk63cqROVr
— Impacto Fútbol (@ImpactoFutbol) November 29, 2016
The club was in the midst of a fairytale season, making the Copa Sudamericana finals after joining the top flight of Brazilian teams in 2014. They were set to play Colombia’s Atletico Nacional on Wednesday for the first leg of the finals.
NOW WATCH: A world record just got broken for the highest basketball shot — and it was from the top of a Swiss dam
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.