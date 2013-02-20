The Carnival Triumph Fire Was Caused By A Fuel Leak

Coast Guard investigators in the Triumph’s engine room.

Photo: U.S. Coast Guard

The engine fire that caused a total loss of power on the Carnival Triumph cruise ship was caused by a leaking fuel supply line, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday.Coast Guard lead investigator Terese Hatfield said a leaking fuel supply line sparked the February 10 fire, which was quickly contained by the crew, according to CNN.



More than 4,000 passengers were left on the ship for five days with limited access to food, working toilets, and showers. The ship was tugged to shore, and arrived in port on February 15, in Mobile, Alabama.

Two lawsuits have already been filed by Triumph passengers. Cassie Terry of Brazoria County, Texas, complains of “horrifying” conditions, according to the Daily Mail.

Lisa Williams of Houston says she suffered severe dehydration and bruising from waiting in aggressive food lines, ABC reported.

The full investigation into the cause of the fire will likely last several months, Hatfield said.

The Coast Guard also released a photo of investigators in the Triumph’s engine room, blackened by fire damage.

