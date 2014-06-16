This Jarring Photo Shows Why A Lot Of Brazilians Are Upset About The World Cup

The World Cup is just getting started and widespread protests have already become an undeniable presence at the tournament.

Brazilians have been protesting the tournament since last June, when the country hosted the Confederations Cup, as a “dress rehearsal” for the much larger World Cup.

This photo, taken by photographer Edimar Soares during the Brazil vs Mexico match in the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, highlights a main reason why Brazilians are so furious about hosting the tournament.

“There’s a woman eating something inside a dumpster because she’s poor, while people are going to watch an expensive football match,” explains Reddit user “Acronopio,” who posted the image.

“I’ve seen that scene many times in my life in Brazil. THAT’S the problem … I think this should be a high-priority problem instead of spending a lot of money with stadiums, hotels, and other expenses that no one will use them after the World Cup.”

The 2014 World Cup has cost Brazil a whopping $US11 billion and, as many have noted, that money rarely results in any economic benefit for the country.

Brazilians say that the money would have been better spent elsewhere.

“We love the World Cup and our national team. But we are not ready to host the tournament, and the money is better used on infrastructure, schools and hospitals,” said Juan da Silva, a sociology student from São Paolo University and a protester at a Sao Paolo protest last month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.