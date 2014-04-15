The Co-Founder Of MySpace Took The Only Photo Of The Blood Moon You Need To See

In a total lunar eclipse, the full moon turns a coppery red as it passes into Earth’s shadow, called a “blood moon.”

Late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, those in North and South America had optimal seats to the sky show.

Lots of people took photos, but the best one we’ve seen comes from an unlikely source: MySpace’s Tom Anderson.

He tweeted:

The lunar eclipse – I shot this 20 mins ago in California on the road to Big Sur #bloodmoon pic.twitter.com/1WoNFQkMmi — Tom Anderson (@myspacetom) April 15, 2014

Here’s a bigger photo:

