This new photo of Ben Affleck in 'Batman v Superman' is the best look of the actor as the Dark Knight yet

Most of the shots and videos so far of Ben Affleck as Batman in next year’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” haven’t given us a very clear look of the actor as the Caped Crusader.

Until now.

Still photographer Clay Enos snapped this picture of Affleck in costume on the set and posted on his Instagram.

It’s the first clear look we have so far of Affleck in full garb:



But the clothes don’t always make the man.

We will know for certain if Affleck is the real deal when “Batman v Superman” opens in theatres March 25.

Here’s the latest trailer:

