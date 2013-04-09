Adorable Photo Of A Baseball Player's Daughter Makes Giants World Series Ring Look Enormous

The San Francisco Giants held its World Series ring ceremony this weekend during the home opening series.



After Sunday’s game, shortstop Brandon Crawford posted an adorable picture to Twitter of the ring on the fingers of his 4-month-old daughter. It is not secret that championship rings are large. But never has one looked bigger than in this picture (via MLB on Fox)…

