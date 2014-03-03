Here's The Controversial Photo Of A Smiling Baby Holding A Bolt-Action Rifle

Her name is Genevieve, and at just 6-months-old, she’s the center of controversy in a Connecticut community this week.

The photo below was snapped and uploaded to Facebook by her dad, New Haven, CT resident Christopher Duffy, who said he placed the bolt-action rifle on his child’s lap to test the weight of the firearm.

Here’s the photo:

The picture ended up on the page of the Woodbridge Firearms Trading Post, a business whose Facebook page is riddled with memes about gun ownership and the right to bear arms.

Some people who saw the photo were less than thrilled.

“She can’t even speak yet, and she has a gun in her hand and it’s bizarre,” Alexa Grose told WTNH in New Haven.

“With all the negative media out there with regards to guns, why in God’s name would ANYONE take a picture and POST it on social media of a baby in a carseat and a rifle laying across him/her. WTF??” asked Craig Savage.

The gun shop is 30 minutes away from Newtown, CT, where in December of 2012, 20 students and 6 educators were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School by a gunman who then took his own life.

But Christopher Duffy continues to stand by his decision to take and post the photo of his daughter holding a gun.

“I don’t force their kids to do anything,” he told WTNH, referring to those who have disagreed with him. “My hand was on it, the bolt was open, it was safety checked…she’s clearly in her seat just sitting up, one hand on the scope, one hand on the barrel.”

The Woodbridge Firearms Trading Post, who posted the photo early last week, has since removed it. But it was replaced with commentary about the controversy:

Post by Woodbridge Firearms Trading Post, LLC.

