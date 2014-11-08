Meet The 15-Year-Old Who Took The Viral Photo Of 'Alex From Target'

This weekend, a regular teen named Alex made headlines as a photo of him bagging groceries at a Texas Target made its way around the internet at rapid fire pace.

Alex is a good-looking kid, and the photo, somehow mysteriously, went super super viral.

Alex got hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter.

Then, a marketing team claimed responsibility for Alex, but that turned out to be fake.

So who took this photo?

Yahoo! found out, and talked at length with the teenager who snapped the now famous shot, a 15-year-old named Brooklyn.

This is Brooklyn Reiff:

Yahoo! reporter Alyssa Bereznak talked to Brooklyn.

Reiff is a junior at Prosper High School in Prosper, Texas. She’s on the softball team there, where she plays left field, sometimes center. When asked if she’s interested in any particular subject at school, she replied “not really.” In other words, she’s a typical teen who just happens to be Patient Zero in a massive Internet meme that millions of people have read or heard about.

You can read the full interview here, but here’s what we thought was the most important part: Brooklyn doesn’t even think Alex from Target is that cute.

“Were you like, “OMG, he’s cute” when you saw him?” Bereznak asks.

No, Alanna had tweeted a few times about the cashier being attractive at Target, and she’d been subtweeting him. And she put his name on there, and she was like, “Somebody get his @ name!” So I took a picture of him and tweeted back to Alanna as a comment from her original tweet, and then that was the end of the conversation. A couple days later the photo had gone viral.

