Otherworldly Photo Of Active Indonesian Volcano That's At Highest Alert

Indonesian authorities raised the alert for Mount Sinabung in the northern part of the country’s Sumatra island after it erupted six times on Monday.

The active volcano has produced some amazing photos, and this one taken on Monday morning by Roni Bintang of Reuters in no different.

The colours, altitude, and sheer power potential of the mountain make the shot seem otherworldly:

REUTERS/Roni Bintang Mount Sinabung spew ash as seen from Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia’s North Sumatra province, early morning November 25, 2013.

