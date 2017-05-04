This photo of a girl scout confronting a neo-Nazi is going viral

Facebook / Vladimír Čičmanec The photo, posted on Facebook, has racked up thousands of likes and shares.

In April, a photo of a young woman smiling at an English Defence League (EDL) protestor went viral. The benevolent smile on the face of the protagonist, Saffiyah Khan, became a symbol of defiance in the face of far-right extremism.

Less than a month on, another similar photo has emerged on Facebook, and has been shared thousands of times.

The image, shared by Vladimír Čičmanec, depicts a young girl in a scouts uniform confronting an aggravated participator in a neo-Nazi rally in Brno, Czech Republic.

The rally, held on May 1, was not blocked as it has been in previous years, as residents were told to combat the ultra-right movement with dance, music, and theatre performances instead of trying to stop the far-right group.

The teen in the photo, believed to be named Lucie, is a member of Junák český skaut — the organisation of Scouts and Guides of the Czech Republic.

Speaking to IBTimes about the photograph, Čičmanec said: “The photo was taken after a friend of mine made me aware of the exchange taking place. It was heated, the neo-Nazi was clearly angry with her, but she stood her ground.”

“I was thinking about the Saffiyah Khan photo when I started shooting, the situation looked similar, and the bubbles were just a sweet coincidence.”

“I thought ‘This will be a nice photo,’ but in the sense ‘When my friends see it on Facebook, they will probably like it.'”

“I initially shared it with limited privacy not thinking much about it. And then people wanted me to make it public and it exploded.”

