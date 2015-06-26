Here's the moment Obama found out the Supreme Court had saved Obamacare again

Jonathan Ernst U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and Vice President Joe Biden walk back to the Oval Office after speaking about the Supreme Court ruling to uphold the nationwide availability of tax subsidies under Obamacare.

President Barack Obama did not waste the opportunity to celebrate the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold his signature health care law.

In a 6-3 ruling on Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that the Obama administration was within its rights to grant subsidies to individuals living in states that had not set up exchanges under the Affordable Care Act.

The decision was met with relief within the Obama administration.

“That’s when America soars. When we look out for one another. When we take care of each other. When we root for one another’s success. When we strive to do better and be better than the generation that came before us and try to build something better for generations to come,” Obama said.

Following the decision, White House photographer Peter Souza tweeted out a picture of Obama and Vice President Joe Biden hugging White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough and another official in the Oval Office.

Hugs in the Oval after today’s Supreme Court ruling on ACA pic.twitter.com/8HdXpagAnl

— petesouza (@petesouza) June 25, 2015

Several other photographers captured signs of relief as the White House celebrated the ruling as well as the trade bill’s passage on Thursday.

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden celebrating #SCOTUS ruling on #ObamaCare.Today is a good day. pic.twitter.com/DMS7oVCwZV

— Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) June 25, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.