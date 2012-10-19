An Awesome Behind-The-Scenes Photo Of Obama And Mitt Romney At The Al Smith Dinner

Via Romney aide Garrett Jackson, here’s a great behind-the-scenes photo of President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney — together, backstage, at the Al Smith dinner in New York tonight.
Photo: Twitter/@dgjackson
The presidential rivals took time off from the campaign trail tonight to poke fun at themselves at the charity dinner tonight. The dinner raised $5 million for the Alfred E. Smith Foundation.
A highlight joke from each candidate:
- Obama: “Mitt is his middle name. I wish I could use my middle name…”
- Romney, poking fun at Obama’s relationship with Bill Clinton: “”I have my beautiful wife, Ann, he’s got Bill Clinton.”
