An Awesome Behind-The-Scenes Photo Of Obama And Mitt Romney At The Al Smith Dinner

Via Romney aide Garrett Jackson, here’s a great behind-the-scenes photo of President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney — together, backstage, at the Al Smith dinner in New York tonight.



The presidential rivals took time off from the campaign trail tonight to poke fun at themselves at the charity dinner tonight. The dinner raised $5 million for the Alfred E. Smith Foundation.

A highlight joke from each candidate:

Obama: “Mitt is his middle name. I wish I could use my middle name…”

Romney, poking fun at Obama’s relationship with Bill Clinton: “”I have my beautiful wife, Ann, he’s got Bill Clinton.”

