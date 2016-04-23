Here's an adorable photo of Obama meeting Prince George

Kensington Palace Barack Obama, Prince William, and Prince George.

President Barack Obama is in the United Kingdom on Friday, and Kensington Palace released adorable photos of him meeting the royal family.

Obama met the young Prince George alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kensington Palace released additional photos showing Obama observing George playing on a rocking horse the president gave him at birth:

Prince George meets The President and First Lady of the United States pic.twitter.com/HZxelhSSr4

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2016

Prince George thanks @BarackObama for his rocking horse, given to him when he was born pic.twitter.com/xXIF8QeQvz

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2016

