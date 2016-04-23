Here's an adorable photo of Obama meeting Prince George

Pamela Engel
Barack Obama Prince GeorgeKensington PalaceBarack Obama, Prince William, and Prince George.

President Barack Obama is in the United Kingdom on Friday, and Kensington Palace released adorable photos of him meeting the royal family.

Obama met the young Prince George alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kensington Palace released additional photos showing Obama observing George playing on a rocking horse the president gave him at birth:

