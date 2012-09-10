Here's A Tremendous Photo Of A Pizza Shop Owner Lifting President Obama Into The Air

In Ft. Pierce, Fla., during his bus tour of the state, President Barack Obama stopped at Big Apple Pizza and Pasta. Restaurant owner Scott Van Duzer was … happy to see him, to say the least, and he lifted him into the air.



The AP’s Pablo Martinez Monsivais captured the moment:

Photo: AP

More details from White House pooler Reid Epstein of Politico:

“Scott, what’s going on man,” Potus shouted as he came through the door. “Scott, let me tell you, you are like the biggest pizza shop owner I’ve ever seen.”

Potus approached Van Duzer, 46, of Port St. Lucie, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 260 pounds.

“Everybody look at these guns,” Potus said, pointing to Van Duzer’s monstrous pectoral muscles. “If I eat your pizza will I look like that?”

The two men laughed. They embraced. Van Duzer lifted Potus a good foot off the ground.

“Look at that!” Obama exclaimed once back on firm ground. “Man are you a powerlifter or what?”

Indeed Van Duzer told your pooler later that he can bench press 350 pounds.

