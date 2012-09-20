Barack Obama Had A Good Night Last Night

It’s been a really good week for Barack Obama.



The president, who has opened up a lead over Mitt Romney since the Democratic National Convention, was handed another major gift Monday, when Mother Jones released a video of his opponent Mitt Romney telling donors that 47 per cent of Americans believe they are “victims.”

Obama’s upswing continued last night in New York, where Jay-Z and Beyoncé hosted a $40,000-per-head fundraiser at the hip-hop mogul’s 40/40 Club.

His campaign tweeted this photo today:

Photo: Twitter / @BarackObama

